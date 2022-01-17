Expand / Collapse search

Harris County spending more than $40 million to cover medical staff shortage - What's Your Point?

Harris County spends $41 million on emergency healthcare workers

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! Greg Groogan and the panel talk about the expenditure of $41 million to bring in 664 nurses to fill the shortage in Houston area hospitals due to burnout and illness during the pandemic.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke shortly before commissioners gave a unanimous "green light" to the spending of $41 million dollars to hire more than 600 contract nurses.


The added health care personnel will be used to fill critical staffing shortages at multiple Houston area public and private hospitals.
 

The reinforcements may not be enough - infection rates in our region have quadrupled in the space of a month....and hospitalizations are on track to reach record levels in a matter of days.
 