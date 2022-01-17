Harris County spending more than $40 million to cover medical staff shortage - What's Your Point?

"There are some hospitals reporting up to 20% turnover from burnout and then there is staff illnesses with COVID, with a couple hospitals reporting up to 10% of staff out due to COVID." — Lina Hidalgo - Harris County Judge

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke shortly before commissioners gave a unanimous "green light" to the spending of $41 million dollars to hire more than 600 contract nurses.



The added health care personnel will be used to fill critical staffing shortages at multiple Houston area public and private hospitals.



The reinforcements may not be enough - infection rates in our region have quadrupled in the space of a month....and hospitalizations are on track to reach record levels in a matter of days.

