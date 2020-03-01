Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan- What's Your Point?

Greg Groogan and the WHat's Your Point panel ( Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Michele Maples, conservative attorney and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host) offer a performance review of Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan.

When the health and well-being of Harris county residents have come under assault by pollution or contamination, Harris county attorney Vince Ryan has been a relentless, effective warrior for public welfare.

Whether it was his office's pivotal role convincing the EPA to remove the San Jacinto River dioxin pits, or the historic $29-million cash settlement wrenched from the company responsible, Ryan's message is clear - polluters, big or small, in Harris county will pay a price.

Ryan faces two challengers in the Democratic primary for Harris County Attorney: Ben Rose Christian Dashaun Menefee