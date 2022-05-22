Guaranteed $1,000 a month to some Austin families - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Austin TX Approved Guaranteed Income Program

Panel discusses taxpayers in the capitol city funding a pilot "guaranteed income" program.

HOUSTON - In Austin, Texas the "social experiment" is underway.

Taxpayers in the capital city are funding a pilot "guaranteed income" program.

85 families "in need" will get a monthly thousand dollar check to insulate households against rising prices and potential foreclosure or eviction.

 A California firm has been picked to administer the program - and they claim that the benefits help low-income recipients boost savings and reduce debt.

What do you think - a justifiable helping hand or a very slippery slope? 