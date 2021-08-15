article

At the request of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department for Family and Protective Services has declared gender reassignment surgery to be a form of "child abuse".

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The administrative move is consistent with a host of approved and proposed legislation viewed by advocates as openly hostile to the transgender community - including a measure to exclude youth in transition from participating in athletic competitions which do not correspond to the child's sex at birth.

The American Medical Association has called this latest declaration - "a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine" that will be "detrimental to the health of transgender children."

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

