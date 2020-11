"Safe, fair and efficient" — Terry O'Rourke Chairman, Harris County Election Security Taskforce.

This week's panel Antonio Diaz, Latino Politics and News- KPFT, Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Janice Evans, media consultant, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, and Carmen Roe, Houston attorney join Greg Groogan to discuss the Harris County voting system, it's safety, efficiency and the allegations of voter fraud.

"I believe in my heart that anything that we are investigating has been minor." — Constable Allen Rose, Harris County Precinct 1

