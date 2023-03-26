The looting of your tax dollars....past and present...is still underway.

I'm talking about the billions in property tax forgiveness awarded to developers in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units they construct for low-income Houstonians.

There's just one inescapable problem with these so-called "public facility corporations" - many of the unscrupulous developers aren't keeping their end of the bargain-in what legendary Houston investigator Wayne Dolcefino calls a rip-off that will keep on taking for the better part of a century.

As

We discuss what critics describe as a multi-billion dollar "boondoggle that's delivered far less affordable housing than pledged.

While these PFC deals certainly look and feel like fraud - they apparently slipped through a legal loophole, only the legislature can close.

