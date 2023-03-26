Expand / Collapse search

Developers getting big tax discounts for providing some low income housing- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Property tax forgiveness awarded to developers

Greg Groogan sits down with Investigative Consultant Wayne Dolcefino to discuss the billions of property tax forgiveness awarded to developers in exchange for a portion of units to be set aside for low-income Houstonians.

Houston - The looting of your tax dollars....past and present...is still underway.
I'm talking about the billions in property tax forgiveness awarded to developers in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units they construct for low-income Houstonians.
There's just one inescapable problem with these so-called "public facility corporations" - many of the unscrupulous developers aren't keeping their end of the bargain-in what legendary Houston investigator Wayne Dolcefino calls a rip-off that will keep on taking for the better part of a century.



Public housing deals

The panel discusses Mayor Turner's recent action to stop affordable housing tax breaks.

We discuss what critics describe as a multi-billion dollar "boondoggle that's delivered far less affordable housing than pledged.
While these PFC deals certainly look and feel like fraud - they apparently slipped through a legal loophole, only the legislature can close.
 