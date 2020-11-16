Delaying the transition of power and our national security - What's Your Point?

National security experts warned this week that President Trump's refusal to concede the election and initiate a peaceful transition of power could place our country in danger. Aside from denying the president-elect the intelligence briefings critical to decision making on day one, this "transition blockade" prevents the launch of security back-ground checks on the roughly 4-thousand political appointees who will essentially run every aspect of government over the next four years.

Meantime, a troubling development surfaced this week with the firing via Twitter of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, an action by the President his critics lambasted as "childish, reckless and destabilizing". Speculation is rampant that CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray will also get the ax in the coming days. This week’s panel Bill King, businessman and columnist, Janice Evans, media consultant, Gary Polland, conservative political analyst, Genevive Carter, communications and public affairs strategist, Anthony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News, KPFT Radio join host Greg Groogan to discuss the impact on national security if the expected firings happen.

WATCH MORE What's Your Point Discussions