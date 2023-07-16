CNBC drops Texas from top 5 states for business- What's Your Point?

"Texas remains the economic engine of America - the land of unmatched opportunity." — Gov. Greg Abbott

Day in, day out there is simply nothing Governor Greg Abbott enjoys more than crowing about than the "juggernaut" that is our Texas economy.

And why not? Year after year the lone star state has collected a virtual mountain of accolades....a laundry list of superlatives joyfully recited by Governor Abbott on the stump.

Enter a dose of "cold water" - on the red-hot reputation of the globe's ninth-biggest economy.

This week - CNBC - dropped Texas out of its perennial position among the "top five states for business" - citing, among other things, our state's troubled power grid, aging infrastructure, lackluster education spending....and notably... Conservative social policies like the abortion ban and restrictions aimed at transgender folks.

Panel - as you would expect, there was plenty of "push-back" with Texas defenders citing our continuing national lead in job creation along with a relatively low regulation-low tax environment.

