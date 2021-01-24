Biden issues multiple executive orders - What's Your Point?

Two weeks after the sacking of America's national capital, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. took the oath of office as our nation's 46th president.

It was an inaugural ceremony indicative of these turbulent and deeply troubling times, bereft of jubilant crowds due to lingering pandemic, and encased in the security blanket of 25 thousand National Guardsmen locked and loaded against the threat of violent extremists.

The newly sworn, 78-year-old democrat pledged the over-due delivery of racial justice, new protection for an endangered planet, and an unprecedented level of coordination aimed at vanquishing the coronavirus, once and for all, but most of all, the incoming president urged the mending of a septic ideological divide which has driven America to the very brink of insurrection.



For without unity there can be no peace only bitterness and fury, no progress, only exhausting outrage, no nation only a state of chaos]

In just the past few days the new president put that call for "unity" to the test. announcing an amnesty plan for 11 million undocumented immigrants, a full halt to the construction of the border wall, and a proposal to shell out nearly two trillion additional dollars in pandemic aid.

Among the more controversial moves made this week by the incoming Biden administration, the revocation of the cross border presidential permit for the $8 billion dollar Keystone XL Pipeline.

The multi-year project was set to bring oil sands from Alberta, Canada to the Texas gulf coast for refining.

Lone star state republicans have reacted with unanimous outrage - calling Biden's move a "job killer" that will raise prices at the pump for everyday Americans and deal a crunching blow to the Houston economy in particular.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Brietbart Texas, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino News and Politics (JKPFT), Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, join host Greg Groogan in a discussion of the early moves of the Biden/Harris administration.

