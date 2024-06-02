Bible infused elementary school curriculum under consideration by Texas board of education

. "Texas education leaders unveil bible infused elementary school curriculum" -

That was the "headline" atop a Texas Tribune story which defied those prone to immediately allege liberal hyperbole.

On the contrary - the reporting cited proposed academic material which included the Gospel of Matthew, the last supper and the psalms of David to name a few.

To be completely fair, there is also curriculum referencing the Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish faiths.

Critics fear elected conservatives in Texas are ignoring traditional "separation" -and pushing what could be seen as "religious education",

At the Texas Republican Convention last week Aaron Kinsey, the chair of the Texas State Board of Education made this statement: "You have a chairman who will fight against the three letter acronyms that will weigh down our future CRT, DEI, ESG and whatever acronym the left comes up with next. And finally, you have a chairman who will fight for these three letter words, God, GOP and USA.