Bible infused elementary school curriculum under consideration by Texas board of education

Published  June 2, 2024 12:13pm CDT
Houston - . "Texas education leaders unveil bible infused elementary school curriculum" - 

That was the "headline" atop a Texas Tribune story which defied those prone to immediately allege liberal hyperbole.

Adding Christian concepts to Texas textbooks

Elementary school curriculum proposed this week would infuse new state reading and language arts lessons with teachings on the Bible, marking the latest push by Texas Republicans to put more Christianity in public schools. The Texas Education Agency released thousands of pages of educational materials this week. They have been made available for public viewing and feedback and, if approved by the State Board of Education in November, will be available for public schools to roll out in August of 2025.

On the contrary - the reporting cited proposed academic material which included the Gospel of Matthew, the last supper and the psalms of David to name a few.

 To be completely fair, there is also curriculum referencing the Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish faiths. 

Critics fear elected conservatives in Texas are ignoring traditional "separation" -and pushing what could be seen as "religious education",

At the Texas Republican Convention last week Aaron Kinsey, the chair of the Texas State Board of Education made this statement: "You have a chairman who will fight against the three letter acronyms that will weigh down our future CRT, DEI,  ESG and whatever acronym the left comes up with next. And finally, you have a chairman who will fight for these three letter words,  God, GOP and USA. 