Aid relief coming to about 25,000 Houstonians - What's Your Point?

With COVID-19 still stripping tens of thousands of Houstonians of their homes and livelihoods, Mayor Sylvester Turner, in concert with a unanimous city council, approved the dispersal of $30 million federal dollars to financially stressed households throughout the metropolitan area.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The aid will take the form of $1200, one-time payments to be issued with no restrictions to qualifying applicants who earn no more than 80% of our city's median income.

Houston city leaders approve $30 million in pandemic aid for Houston residents

Mayor Turner explains, "If they need to pay for their utilities they can do that. If they need to pay for their rent they can do that. We did not want the criteria to be so restrictive that it becomes frustrating for people who find themselves in need. So we are not putting a lot of strings on it, but we are saying to people you know your situation better than we do."

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT? DISCUSSIONS