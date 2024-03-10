Additional details about HPD's suspended cases in an update from Chief Finner - What's Your Point?

Houston police chief Troy Finner, in full-blown damage control mode after revealing more than a quarter million criminal cases were simply never investigated over the past 8 years, purportedly because of a chronic shortage of manpower.

Thursday, Finner delivered some details - telling reporters the mountain of abandoned allegations included more than 115 thousand assaults... in addition to 91 thousand property and financial crimes.

The chief says he and the department are endeavoring to make things right by re-visiting many of the unattended cases as quickly as possible.

Meantime Mayor John Whitmire, who inherited this scandal, expressed disappointment that neither officers nor their commanders felt compelled to blow the whistle.

"I can't believe that there wasn't some police officer or some administrator that didn't sound the alarm about - "ya'll know what's going on over there?" up to 200 thousand plus cases, a wide range of offenses, certainly sexual assault. . . . .I can't believe someone didn't get me off to the side and say you know we got a code that we are using, that we don't investigate stuff because we don't have the staffing."

(While still expressing confidence in Finner, the mayor has announced an independent, third-party review.