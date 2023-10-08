Abbott sets agenda for Special Session - School Choice tops the list

"Based on my reading of the tea leaves right now there is not the political will to pass vouchers in the state of Texas." — Texas Senator Royce West (D) Dallas County

Veteran Democratic state senator Royce West has seen more than his fair share of high-stakes legislative fist-fights, so his assessment is worthy of note.

That said, Governor Greg Abbott has wagered a hefty pile of political capital on establishing "school choice" in the state of Texas...and he's promised to call multiple special sessions to achieve that end.

The first gathering gets underway Monday, October 9 with several "border enforcement measures" also on the call.