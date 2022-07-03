Expand / Collapse search

A death chamber on wheels, 53 migrants dead - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
Updated July 4, 2022 3:17PM
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A "death chamber" on wheels. Dozens of people were trapped within a steel trailer, baking in the brutal south Texas heat.

There is no doubt, that most sought opportunity and a new measure of "freedom."

And yet, when a smuggler deserted his load on a San Antonio roadside, the dangerous gamble failed with catastrophic results. 

53 people dead from exposure, lives lost as the in-evitable result of callous, criminal exploitation of the vulnerable, deeply problematic messaging of a more open border, and an immigration system locked in absolute dysfunction.

In a FOX 26 interview with Senator John Cornyn this week, he said, "This sort of tragedy is going to be repeated over and over again as long as the border is out of control."

San Antonio Deaths: Driver and 2 others in custody

Panel discusses the 53 deaths of migrants trapped in a trailer-truck and if this will trigger bi-partisan to generate some kind of reform.