A death chamber on wheels, 53 migrants dead - What's Your Point?

A "death chamber" on wheels. Dozens of people were trapped within a steel trailer, baking in the brutal south Texas heat.

There is no doubt, that most sought opportunity and a new measure of "freedom."

And yet, when a smuggler deserted his load on a San Antonio roadside, the dangerous gamble failed with catastrophic results.

53 people dead from exposure, lives lost as the in-evitable result of callous, criminal exploitation of the vulnerable, deeply problematic messaging of a more open border, and an immigration system locked in absolute dysfunction.

In a FOX 26 interview with Senator John Cornyn this week, he said, "This sort of tragedy is going to be repeated over and over again as long as the border is out of control."