5 years after Hurricane Harvey billions of relief dollars remain in the bank - What's Your Point?

Nearly five years have passed since Hurricane Harvey crushed our community under 40 inches of torrential rainfall.

Our U.S.. Congress responded by appropriating billions of dollars for relief and remediation against future storms....and yet, In what can only be seen as a textbook example of destructive partisanship and governmental dysfunction - much of that relief money remains undistributed.

This week the U.S.. Department of Housing and Urban Development ruled that the Texas General Land Office which administers the federal aid has discriminated against minority residents by denying aid to the hardest-hit areas - namely Houston and Harris County.

The fighting and the waiting continues, as we enter yet another dangerous storm season.