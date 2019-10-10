Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Forecast

Cold front is still on track to move through the region on Friday. Until then, temperatures will run above normal nearing 90° on Thursday. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out today, most of us will stay dry.

Then we head into Friday where we'll start the day much warmer than we end it. Ahead of the front, temperatures may warm into the low 80s, but behind the front, temperatures will be dropping through the 60s into the 50s. The front will move through Huntsville, College Station and Bryan, Texas first thing in the morning and quickly move through Houston before noon on Friday. As the front moves through, we may see a brief hit of rain and storms, but that won't be the main story as the cooler temperatures and winds will be. Winds behind the front could gust as high as 25 mph!

Saturday and Sunday look to be cooler than normal with lows dipping in the low 50s and highs only reaching the low 70s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

