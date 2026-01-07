Houston weather: Near record highs possible for Wednesday, incoming rain

The Brief Unseasonable warmth with additional record highs Storms Friday as a strong front approaches Wintry temps arrive this weekend with a sharp temperature drop



Another day of unseasonable warmth as highs are expected to reach into the 80s for Wednesday.

More record highs possible

After another mild, foggy morning, temperatures continue to climb in humid south breezes and partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs push well into the upper 70s and low 80s, putting daily record highs at risk and giving Houston two more spring-like days. Record highs are 81 for Wednesday and 79 for Thursday and both could be tied or broken.

Cold front brings rain Friday

By late Thursday night into Friday, a more dynamic weather system moves in. Increasing moisture and lift from an area of low pressure will support showers and scattered thunderstorms, with a few strong storms possible. This will mark the most active weather of the week and the clear transition between record highs and chilly breezes.

Chilly pattern kicks in beginning this weekend

Behind Friday’s system, a strong push of colder air moves in for the Chevron Houston Marathon weekend. Temperatures drop sharply with highs falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s and noticeably colder mornings near 40. This colder pattern should persist into next week, with brisk mornings and pleasant afternoons.