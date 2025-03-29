Houston weather: Humid weekend with possible Sunday storms

The Brief Isolated Showers Through Late Morning Warm & Humid Weekend A Few Storms North Sunday



Warm, humid weekend follows Saturday AM rain

What we know:

Morning isolated showers are likely through about midday. Once the rain pushes east, you can expect the sun to peak out here and there this afternoon.

Highs are likely to reach the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with heat index values that could reach 90. Humidity stays elevated, so make sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities.

Storms possible north on Sunday

What's next:

A system may clip our northern counties Sunday PM, bringing an isolated strong to severe storm, so stay alert for changes.

The Storm Prediction Center has the most northern viewing area highlighted with a 2/5 risk for heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of a brief isolated tornado.

Very warm pattern ahead

Big picture view:

Highs will remain in the low 80s early next work week, but should build into the upper 80s by Wednesday with the extended forecast including several days in the upper 80s with isolated showers.