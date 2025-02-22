Houston weather: Cold, rainy weekend before next week's warmup

The Brief Cold rain Saturday Weekend Rain Affects Mardi Gras Sunshine, Warmer Temps Next Week Looking Good for BBQ Cookoff



Cold rain keeps Houston in the 40s

What we know:

Cold rain and even freezing drizzle are possible Saturday morning.

Houston stays cloudy with heavy rain at times and even an isolated storm this afternoon. Highs today stay in the 40s.

Weekend rain impacts Mardi Gras

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the day Saturday and for at least the first half of Sunday.

Keep your rain gear handy if you are heading to Galveston Mardi Gras this weekend.

Big pattern change next week

What's next:



Following the coldest series of days since the January snowstorm, sunshine and milder south winds will return just about all next week, so highs should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s with a slight rain chance.

Fog will also be possible each morning.

Start of the rodeo looks nice!

So far, it looks like a spring-like pattern is setting up for the BBQ Cookoff and start of the Rodeo.

Unlike most years, we are not expecting severe weather or extreme temperatures. Our latest models show high temperatures in the 70s, but possibly cooling by Sunday or late Saturday.

