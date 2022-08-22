Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Flooding rescues underway in Seagoville

By FOX 4 Staff
Updated 3:45PM
Texas
Flooding rescues in Seagoville

Children, animals and dozens of others are helped to safety through deep floodwaters in Seagoville.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A water rescue is underway on Beckett Road in Seagoville.

SKY 4 spotted rescue crews walking through the floodwaters with multiple children.

Rescue teams help save children in Seagoville after heavy flooding.

A man in a wheelchair and multiple dogs were also saved.

Rescue crews save man in wheelchair from floodwaters in Seagoville.

Today's heavy rains flooded much of North Texas, leading to hundreds of rescues throughout the day Monday.

Between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 p.m. Monday Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to 195 high water incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 News for more information.