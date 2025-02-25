Warm Houston weather ahead for Wednesday

The Brief Morning fog gives way to a warm Wednesday Warming trend kicks in through next week BBQ Cookoff and Houston Rodeo forecast looks good



SPRING-LIKE WEATHER AHEAD

Following highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday, a warming trend continues with highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances remain very low, so other than a morning sprinkle, the outlook is sunny for Wednesday.

WEAK COLD FRONT THURSDAY

A cold front could bring a few light showers on Thursday and will also knock a few degrees off of the temperatures, but we're not expecting any really cold air. Expect a windier day with less humid north breezes through the day, then a cool evening to kick off the bar-b-que contest.

OVERALL, WEATHER LOOKS FINE FOR COOKOFF AND RODEO

Unlike many years, we do not expect severe weather, cold winds or extreme mugginess for this year's BBQ Cookoff or start of the Rodeo. There may be a few light showers Thursday, then a slightly better chance for showers early next week. But overall, we're expecting slightly above normal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.