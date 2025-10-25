EF-0 tornado confirmed in Grimes County

The Brief An EF-0 tornado touched down overnight near Anderson, Texas. Two damaged homes have been reported as the tornado traveled on Holland Creek Drive. Another line of strong storms is expected Saturday night.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Grimes County overnight.

Houston severe weather: Grimes County Tornado

What we know:

The NWS reported that an EF-0 touched down near Anderson, Texas, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, during the first round of severe storms for southeast Texas.

EF-0 is the lowest on the scale with wind gusts between 65–85 mph.

The tornado started from County Road (CR) 406 and reportedly went along Holland Creek Drive toward FM 2819, CR 222, FM 2562, FM 1486, and CR 232B.

Regarding damage, the NWS says the tornado broke all windows of one home and sucked out a French door at the back of that home.

Another home reportedly suffered roof damage, with metal roofing found twisted around a nearby tree.

A viewer near the area sent video of the damage to FOX 26 earlier today suspecting that a tornado damaged their home.

What we don't know:

The NWS did not specify exactly how fast the tornado was going.

No other tornadoes have been confirmed at this time.

Second round of storms tonight

What's next:

A second round of storms is expected for southeast Texas overnight.

The FOX 26 weather team says the next round is expected to pick up at about 8 p.m. tonight. The strongest period for the storms is expected between 10 p.m. and midnight.

