Houston weather: Chilly mornings and sunshine this week

The Brief Jacket Weather is Back! Chilly Mornings Ahead Sunshine and Low Humidity All Week Very Dry Patter for at Least 7 Days





Download the free FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV to stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live.

Cold Front Carries Rain Away, Brings In Chilly Air

After yesterday's heavy rain, today will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 60s. The next several nights will be downright cold. We will not have freezing temperatures in the Houston area, but lows in the low to mid 40s are not common for April, so enjoy it.

Humidity will remain low all week with only a slight increase by Thursday and Friday.

Rain Goes Away For A While

The extended outlook looks uneventful.

There is a slight chance for a light shower either late Thursday or early Friday, but overall our weather looks sunny and rain-free for roughly the next 10 days.

There may be a front returning for the days leading up to Easter, so we'll keep an eye on that, but otherwise, soak up the sunshine.