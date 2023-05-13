Two people are dead and at least 10 people are hospitalized after overnight severe weather in a coastal Texas community.

Officials with the City of Port Isabel, located at the southern tip of Texas, say an apparent tornado caused extensive damage in the neighboring community of Laguna Heights.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST HOUSTON WEATHER

The National Weather Service says the severe weather moved through the area around 4 a.m. Saturday and they are sending a survey team to the area to determine if a tornado did in fact occur.

At 9 a.m., Port Isabel officials said search and rescue efforts were ongoing. Buildings and power lines sustained damage, leading to power outages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

City officials say Highway 100 at FM 510 has been shutdown. Those trying to get to Port Isabel or leave the area are asked to use Highway 48 from Brownsville.

A shelter has been established at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center.

The NWS says a moderate risk of heavy rainfall is still expected Saturday in the area as well as several other neighboring counties.