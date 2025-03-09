Houston weather: A cool start to Spring Break

The Brief Windy and Much Cooler Sunday Beautiful Spring Break Forecast Temperatures On The Rise This Week



Cooler and breezy Sunday

What's next:

Following a cold front last night, expect a windy, dry and chilly Sunday. In fact, high temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler than Saturday's high, highs in the 60s. Wind gusts could reach 20-25 mph with passing clouds today.

Spring Break looks terrific

Big picture view:

This upcoming week is spring break for many districts. It looks like we'll see lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures. Early in the week, you can expect brisk mornings and dry, pleasant days. Breezy, warm and dry weather moves in for the mid to late part of spring break with highs possibly even reaching the mid/upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Allergy levels likely to remain high

What we know:

It's tree pollen season, and we have a mixture of Oak, Elm, Cedar and a few others all flying around out there. Levels will probably rise higher next week, so prepare for lots of allergens.

