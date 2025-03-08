Houston weather: Rain chances Saturday as cold front comes in

The Brief Humidity Keeps Temperatures Warm Saturday Cold Front Arrives Saturday Night Windy and Much Cooler Sunday Beautiful Spring Break Forecast



Warmer and more humid short-term

What we know:

SE Texas began its Saturday on a foggy note. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect through 10am.

Once the fog clears, there will be high humidity with the chance for a few passing showers through midday, ahead of our next cold front. There is a chance that some late-day or evening storms could move quickly past places like Huntsville, Livingston or Liberty.

Big changes for Sunday

What's next:

Following a cold front on Saturday night, expect a windy, dry and chilly Sunday. In fact, high temperatures could be 15-20 degrees cooler than Saturday's highs.

Wake up temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 40s and low-50s with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Spring Break looks terrific!

Big picture view:

It looks like we'll see lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures for next week, which is spring break for many school districts.

Early next week will feature brisk mornings and dry, pleasant days. Breezy, warm and dry weather moves in for the mid to late part of spring break with highs possibly even reaching the mid 80s by Thursday.

Allergy levels likely to remain high

What we know:

It's tree pollen season and we have a mixture of Oak, Elm, Cedar and a few others all flying around out there. Levels will probably rise higher next week, so prepare for lots of allergens.

