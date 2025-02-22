Houston weather: Rain comes down Sunday before temps go up next week

The Brief Weekend Rain Affects Mardi Gras Rain Slowly Ends Sunday Sunshine, Warmer Temps Next Week Looking Good for BBQ Cookoff



Sunday showers in the morning

What we know:

More cold rain is possible on Sunday morning.

Houston starts chilly in the 40s but, with the skies slowly clearing in the afternoon, should warm up to the mid 50s.

Weekend rain impacts Mardi Gras

Why you should care:

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the morning on Sunday.

Keep your rain gear handy if you are heading to Galveston Mardi Gras this weekend.

Big pattern change next week

What's next:

Following the coldest series of days since the January snowstorm, sunshine and milder south winds will return just about all of next week, so highs should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s with a slight rain chance. Fog will also be possible each morning.

Start of the rodeo looks nice!

Why you should care:

So far, it looks like a spring-like pattern is setting up for the World's Championship BBQ Cookoff and start of the Rodeo. Unlike most years, we are not expecting severe weather or extreme temperatures. Our latest models show high temperatures in the 70s, but possibly cooling by Sunday or late Saturday.

