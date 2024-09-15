Southeast Texas to witness rare Supermoon and lunar eclipse Tuesday night

Tuesday night's full moon will be extra special. Southeast Texas will not only experience a full moon Tuesday night but also a Partial Lunar Eclipse. This full moon is also called a "Harvest" moon and a supermoon.

The reason it is called a "Harvest" moon is because it is the closest full moon to the Autumnal Equinox. A full moon is considered a supermoon when it comes within 90% of perigee, its closest point to Earth. This makes the moon appear brighter and bigger, creating an excellent viewing experience. The partial lunar eclipse will be at its peak at 9:44 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The phenomenon begins when the moon enters the Earth's partial shadow at 7:41 p.m. CST, but it will be difficult to notice at first. It is not until the top 8% of the moon begins entering the full shadow at 9:13 p.m., with the peak at 9:44 p.m.

If you have never seen a lunar eclipse before, the moon could have a bit of a red tint to it, appearing like a bite has been taken out of the moon. The partial shadow on the moon will end at 11:47 p.m.

Get your cameras out and ready because SE Texas will have nice conditions for viewing. There could be a few clouds out there, but mostly clear skies are expected. Make sure to share your pictures with us!