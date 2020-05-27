Severe storms cause power outages for thousands in greater Houston area

Severe storms are blowing through the greater Houston area, knocking out power to thousands early Wednesday evening.

By 5:45 p.m., CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276,018 customers without power.

At the same time, Entergy Texas reported 14,501 customers without power.

The storm system brought several alerts, including Tornado Warnings for southeast Texas counties, as it packed upwards of 60 mph winds. Parts of Galveston saw 70 mph winds.

