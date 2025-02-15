Houston weather: Cooldown coming Sunday after Saturday rain

The Brief Cold Front Brings Rain Saturday Evening Windy and Cooler For Sunday Colder Pattern Coming This Week Hard Freeze Possible For Some Thursday



Houston ends the weekend much differently than it started. On Sunday, wake up temperatures will be near 40 and breezy North winds stay for the entire day.

Sunny Sunday and pleasant for President's Day

Southeast Texas will feel much more like winter this week starting on Sunday morning with Houston temperatures near 40.

A breezy North wind will keep things feeling chilly most of the day, even with full sunshine in the afternoon.

The holiday on Monday starts cold with many of us in the 30s, but it will be a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

It's about to get COLD again

The Houston area isn't quite done with freezing temperatures.

Another strong cold front arrives late on Tuesday. Expect several cold days behind this front with some of the FOX26 area dealing with a HARD FREEZE on Thursday morning. Now is a good time to start thinking about the actions needed to deal with this arctic air.

A freeze is also possible for some on Friday morning.

