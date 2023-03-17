National Weather Service offering free webinars for Hispanic community in Texas

Algunas de las oficinas locales del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología están conduciendo seminarios virtuales gratuitos para hispanohablantes sobre cómo preparar para y mantenerte seguro durante tiempo severo, además de otros temas.

Todos los seminarios ofrecidos cubrirán la misma información, completamente en español pero están ofrecidos durante varias fechas y horarios.

Los cursos más largos de 90 minutos son cursos completos de SKYWARN en español para los que están interesados en volverse observadores entrenados del tiempo.

Various National Weather Service offices have teamed up to conduct a series of free webinars entirely in Spanish for the benefit of the Hispanic community in Texas.

It will only be one seminar, but it will be offered multiple times this and next month. The topic will be the same: Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness.

We will discuss basic definitions of severe weather, its hazards, and how to prepare for it. We will offer a total of five seminars, three of them will be short versions, from 30 min to 60 min, where they will mainly focus on safety and preparedness.

The two long versions, approximately 90 minutes, will be considered as a SKYWARN Storm Spotter course and will be specifically targeted at those who wish to be trained spotters.