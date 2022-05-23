More rain and storms expected this week

article

Get ready for two, or possibly three more rounds of thunderstorms before we return to a hot, humid pattern late this week.

The FOX 26 Futurecast model, called the IBM Graf, is depicting three lines of storms: one Tuesday morning, a second Wednesday morning and finally, a third on Wednesday night.

Our other primary short-term high resolution model is the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh or HRRR model, and its latest run paints a similar picture.

These new rounds of storms come after the weekend's squall line that brought much-needed rain to Texas.

For this week, our primary severe weather threats would be high winds along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.

As far as rain totals, some areas could certainly receive more than 3" and up to 6" total between Monday and Wednesday night wouldn't be out of the question.

