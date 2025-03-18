Houston weather: Wind advisory in effect Tuesday, tree pollen levels high

The Brief Wind Advisory in Effect Through 10pm Tonight Fire Weather Watch West of Houston Tomorrow Pleasantly Cool Temps Follow Needed Showers Return Early Next Week



On Tuesday, a wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. The weather is forecast to be mostly sunny and windy with highs near 80.

Windy Tuesday, Fire Risk:

Winds could gust to 35 mph today, but their direction out of the south will bring in slightly higher humidity. Other than the wind, today's weather looks fine.

A front will move through early Wednesday morning and will bring a brief opportunity for showers - most is not all of them will be very light, but some slick streets are possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Following those light showers, our air will become very dry and along with gusty winds from the west, the risk for brushfires is a concern.

Oak Pollen Explosion:

It's that time of the year...March and April bring lots of pollen. Both tree and grass pollen are common this time of the year. So far, oak pollen has been the biggest issue for allergy sufferers, and you should expect those levels to remain high all week.

Fire Threat to Our West:

A large wildfire near Fredericksburg, Texas has charred more then 9,000 acres and is only about 55% contained (although that could improve today). Wildfires will be a continuing concern and topic of discussion in our forecast for the next several weeks. Little to no rain is expected for Central and West Texas over the next 7 days. Our area is dry, but most locations aren't technically in a drought yet. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

