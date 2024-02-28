A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Brace yourself for a windy day with cooler air moving in.

It won't be frigid, but compared to yesterday's record high of 86, today will feel brisk with highs in the 60s and gusty north winds.

Lows could reach the 40s by Thursday morning with a cool afternoon as well.

A warming trend will follow, and we could hit 80 again by this weekend.