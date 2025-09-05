Houston weather: Weekend showers, storms possible

The Brief Weekend Showers and Possible Storms Low Risk For Street Flooding Sunday Watching An Atlantic Tropical Wave



Another stormy weekend will be possible for the Houston area.

QUIET BUT HOT WEATHER FRIDAY

Rest of Friday is looking a bit more humid with late summer heat bringing highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overall rain chances remain low, meaning great weather for Friday Night Football.

WEEKEND SHOWERS

We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from the remnants of a pacific tropical sysyem combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.

A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to another round pleasant mornings.

WATCHING TROPICAL WAVE IN ATLANTIC

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, now Invest 91L, still has a high chance for development over the next week. In the short-term, it's encountering dry air which is limiting showers and storms. It is still expected to become a tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Gabrielle by next week, but it's very far away and not a threat to Texas at this time. It could become a threat to the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. Download FOX Local for the latest tropical updates.