A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Watch out for some fog, especially near and south of I-10.

Warm weather continues today, with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above average. Highs will likely reach near 80 with partly cloudy skies. We are also tracking a chance for light passing showers with high humidity.

Weekend front brings rain then cooler air

A cold front moves through the region on Saturday. Expect scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms as the boundary pushes toward the coast.

Jacket weather to start next week

Behind this front, we can expect three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns later next week.

Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Sunday morning followed by a drop to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be near average starting off in the middle 60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

Chilly air won't last long because we are back to the 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures while we have them because our extended forecast looks warm.