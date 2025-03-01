Houston weather: Nice weekend ahead, possible storms next week
HOUSTON - We should have a very nice weekend in Houston, but we are looking ahead to some possible thunderstorms early next week.
Nice weekend ahead
SE Texas is in a very calm and quiet weather pattern. Highs Saturday will reach the low-80s in Houston with mostly clear skies. Sunday highs will be in the 70s with breezes.
Light jackets for rodeo parade
Overall, the weather is shaping up very nicely for the rodeo parade downtown. Light jackets might be needed early on, but once the sun comes out the weather will be great. Conditions also will be perfect for the barbecue cookoff this afternoon and evening.
Scattered storms possible to kick off the rodeo
With increasing humidity values early next week and an area of low pressure moving at us from the western part of the United States, it does look like conditions will be favorable for thunderstorms in Texas on Tuesday. The timing is still uncertain at this point, but at a minimum, plan on seeing rain if you’re headed to the rodeo on Tuesday. Depending on the exact timing of the thunderstorms, it could also affect your entrance into NRG on Tuesday night. We’ll get a better idea of timing as we get a little closer.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.