Houston weather: Few isolated showers Wednesday, watching two tropical systems

The Brief A Few Isolated Showers Today Hotter, Drier Through Friday Tropical System in Pacific Could bring Rain by Sunday



Wednesday morning is pretty mild with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. As the day progresses, expect sunny, hot weather and temp increases into the 90s with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers.

Isolated rain chance today

Even with slightly lower humidity and sunshine, a quick-moving jet stream disturbance could spark a few showers or a possible storm this afternoon. Overall rain chances are about 20% after noontime today. Otherwise, look for mid 90s with light west breezes.

Hotter, slightly less humid

We're looking good for the next few days with mild mornings and hot afternoons. It will be very warm with mid to upper 90s today through Friday along with sunshine and a slight drop in humidity during the afternoons.

Watching two tropical systems

A hurricane named Lorena is going to bring wind and rain to Cabo San Lucas and the Baja California peninsula today and could eventually bring a shot of rain to the Southwest. A long stretch of land from far southern California through southern Arizona, New Mexico and Texas could get a shot of rain from the storm's remnants this weekend.

For now, the forecast is not certain, but locally, we expect increasing rain Sunday and Monday. In the Atlantic, the next tropical storm could form this week very far from Texas in the middle of the ocean and we'll monitor it for any surprises, but it doesn't look like a threat for now.