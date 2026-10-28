Houston weather: Wednesday cloudy skies, scattered rain possible

The Brief Cloudy With Scattered Showers Today Less Humid Thursday, Slight Rain Chance Halloween Rain A Close Call



Another day, with cloudy skies paired with warm temperatures for Wednesday along with the chance of some rain.

Cloudy with scattered showers possible

We'll stay cloudy, but comfortable today, with highs in the low 80s and scattered showers possible. Ragweed pollen continues to run high.

Less humid Thursday

Thursday looks less humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s and only a slight rain chance. Showers return by late Friday.

Halloween a close call

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Halloween, and it will be a close call as to whether or not they move out of the area just in time for trick-or-treating. The latest models continue to show rain tapering off into the evening.