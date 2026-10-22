Fort Bend County tax assessor, 2 subordinates indicted for alleged wire fraud, theft

The Brief Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner and two of her subordinates are facing a variety of counts under three separate charges. Turner allegedly hired one of the suspects and another person for her team while the two cared for Turner's mother full-time. Prosecutors say Turner gave her son's father a job under her while he worked full-time in Chicago.



Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner and two of her employees have been federally indicted after officials say Turner hired the two for her team while they worked different jobs.

Fort Bend County official, employees indicted

What we know:

Records from the US Department of Justice confirm that Turner, Shemerrylyn Fields, and Victor Ewing are charged with the following:

Conspiracy Theft Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds (two counts for Turner and Ewing, one for Fields) Wire Fraud (six counts for Turner, three each for Fields and Ewing)

US Attorney Aaron Reitz joined local, national, and federal leaders to announce the charges during a press conference on Thursday.

From left to right: Carmen Turner, Shemerrylyn Fields, Victor Ewing (Photos provided by U.S. Attorney's Office)

Accusations explained

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Turner appeared to hire Fields and another unnamed person as Deputy Tax Clerks for Fort Bend County, but the two actually worked as caretakers for Turner's mother.

Turner allegedly told the two to "clock in" and out remotely for their clerk positions while they cared for Turner's mother during their shifts, Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Court records say Fields was hired as a tax clerk in early 2024 and was still employed as of Tuesday. The other person was reportedly fired in September 2024 after being hired in late 2023.

Turner is also accused of hiring Ewing, who is said to be the father of Turner's adult son, as her Department Coordinator. Prosecutors say Ewing was hired for the position in late 2023, then resigned in early 2024.

While being employed under Turner, officials say Ewing was working full-time at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Ewing allegedly sent a false resume when he applied for the county stating that he only worked weekends out of New York.

Records say Ewing's personal county-appointed cell phones showed he was in Chicago when he called in for his work hours throughout the day on January 12, 2024.

When Ewing was paid for his Fort Bend County position, he allegedly would send some of the money to Turner.

What we don't know:

Records do not name the second person who was reportedly hired as a Deputy Tax Clerk.

The relationships between Turner and the two tax clerks before their hirings are not clear at this time.

What's next:

If the suspects are found guilty, records say federal officials will look to have any money or property received through their actions removed.