Houston weather: Warm Wednesday in the 80s, heavy rain expected for the weekend

The Brief Pleasant Weather Today & Tomorrow Heavy Rain Threat Saturday Tropical Storm Melissa Strengthens in Caribbean



It's a pleasant Wednesday morning but as the afternoon approaches it will become sunny, warming things up into the mid-80s. We're expected to have some heavy rain this weekend to help wet the ground.

Main dry, great temps for now

We'll enjoy partly cloudy, comfortable conditions today and Thursday with lower humidity and mild highs — great for outdoor plans. Today's high should stay in the low to mid-80s with 60s again tonight and mid to upper 80s Thursday. There may be a shower or two on Thursday.

Weekend trouble

We've posted a "Fox 26 Storm Alert" from Friday night through Saturday. A strong upper-level system will move in, and models show a high probability of widespread heavy rainfall across the region.

Keep your outdoor plans flexible as timing and amounts may change, but expect scattered rain Friday night, then one or two waves of heavy rain on Saturday.

In the tropics

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the central Caribbean with sustained winds near 50 mph and is barely moving as of Wednesday morning.

Its primary threat is heavy rain and flash flooding over Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba, with five to 10 inches possible in some areas. The system is not a threat to Texas.