Houston weather: Unseasonably warm Wednesday, isolated rain possible

\We'll see some near-record highs today as we move into the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Look out for the chance of some isolated rain.

Near-record warmth holds on

Hobby Airport smashed a record high on Tuesday, hitting 88 degrees compared to the previous record of 84. Today will bring more unseasonably warm air with muggy Gulf breezes and spotty showers by midday.

Watch for patchy fog and mist again overnight tonight followed by another warm and breezy day Thursday as we watch a storm system approach.

Best rain chance Thursday night into Friday

Severe weather and heavy rain are not impossible, but no likely for late Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is expected in Central Texas and some flooding is possible there on Thursday. A generally unsettled pattern will remain in place for the next 10 days or so with off and on showers.

Thanksgiving week could turn active

Long-range models continue to flag a more unsettled stretch beginning next week, with a couple of storm systems possible around Monday of Thanksgiving week and again the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Timing is still uncertain, but this window is likely to bring two cold fronts - the first bringing slightly cooler air and the second one after Thanksgiving to bring chillier air.