Houston weather: Sunny skies expected Wednesday, warm week ahead

The Brief Unseasonably warm weather in place Patchy fog, milder mornings with rising humidity Drought conditions continue with no significant rain



The cold temperature in the morning won't last long as things are expected to warm up into the 80s. Mostly sunny skies and south breezes will keep days and nights well above typical mid-November levels through the weekend.

Unseasonably warm the next several days

Mostly sunny skies and south breezes will keep days and nights well above typical mid-November levels through the weekend (and possibly beyond). Temperatures will feel more like late April and early May. The latest models show this warm, more humid pattern continuing for at least a week.

Dewy mornings with patchy fog possible

Expect some patchy fog each morning with a bit of mist possible by the end of the week and this weekend. Once the fog lifts, sunshine and Gulf breezes will make afternoons feel nice and mild with generally rain free weather. Each day, our forecast models have continued to show the next round of rain arriving later and later. Showers are possible this weekend, especially Sunday, but now look more likely by the middle of next week.

Dry conditions remain a concern

Even with the mild, more humid pattern, rainfall chances remain limited in the near term. The good news is that increasing humidity (higher dewpoint values) will ease fire weather conditions, but the broader drought footprint across parts of Southeast Texas remains something to monitor in the weeks ahead.