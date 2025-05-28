The Brief Scattered Storms and Heavy Rain Wednesday More Rain Thursday Hotter & Drier by the Weekend



Over the next few days, we're looking at the potential for a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Not finished with rain yet

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely from late morning through the afternoon hours. Isolated street flooding is possible with training storms. The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Texas in a 1/5 risk for strong wind gusts and even hail.

Keep an eye on the radar and always have a way of receiving weather alerts.

Unsettled weather continues Thursday

Coverage doesn’t look quite as high as today, but we could still see additional rainfall. Highs will stay in the 80s.

Another round of showers and storms is possible on Thursday.

Gradual warming trend with fewer storms

There may be a few scattered storms on Friday, but likely fewer of them as highs get close to 90 again.

Low 90s are on the way for the weekend with only isolated showers in the forecast.