Houston weather: Spotty storms possible Wednesday, highs in the 80s

By
Published  March 4, 2026 9:02am CST
Weather
Houston weather: Warm with spotty showers chances for Wednesday

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for Wednesday, with highs again reaching into the 80s. There is a chance of possible isolated showers, but it is limited.

The Brief

    • Spring-like warmth with gusty Gulf winds
    • Spotty showers possible
    • Monitoring potential storms beginning Friday

HOUSTON - It'll be another day with highs reaching into the 80s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of possible isolated showers, but it is limited.

Spring warmth and steady breeze

Southerly winds continue to pull in Gulf moisture, keeping highs in the low 80s with a muggy breeze. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy, and humidity levels remain elevated for the next several days.

Brief, hit-or-miss showers

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today through Friday, but coverage stays limited (around 20–30%). Most areas will stay dry, with any rainfall brief and fast-moving. The highest chance of storms over the next three days will be on Friday.

Weekend storm system

A stronger disturbance may impact Texas late Friday into the weekend. While specifics are still evolving, scattered storms, possibly strong, remain a possibility. We’ll continue refining timing and severity details as we get closer.

For now, plan on dodging occasional downpours this weekend. A brief cooldown could follow a cold front on pace for mid-next week.

Weather