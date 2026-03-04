Houston weather: Spotty storms possible Wednesday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Spring-like warmth with gusty Gulf winds Spotty showers possible Monitoring potential storms beginning Friday



It'll be another day with highs reaching into the 80s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of possible isolated showers, but it is limited.

Spring warmth and steady breeze

Southerly winds continue to pull in Gulf moisture, keeping highs in the low 80s with a muggy breeze. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy, and humidity levels remain elevated for the next several days.

Brief, hit-or-miss showers

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today through Friday, but coverage stays limited (around 20–30%). Most areas will stay dry, with any rainfall brief and fast-moving. The highest chance of storms over the next three days will be on Friday.

Weekend storm system

A stronger disturbance may impact Texas late Friday into the weekend. While specifics are still evolving, scattered storms, possibly strong, remain a possibility. We’ll continue refining timing and severity details as we get closer.

For now, plan on dodging occasional downpours this weekend. A brief cooldown could follow a cold front on pace for mid-next week.