Houston weather: Spotty storms possible Wednesday, highs in the 80s
HOUSTON - It'll be another day with highs reaching into the 80s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of possible isolated showers, but it is limited.
Spring warmth and steady breeze
Southerly winds continue to pull in Gulf moisture, keeping highs in the low 80s with a muggy breeze. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy, and humidity levels remain elevated for the next several days.
Brief, hit-or-miss showers
An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today through Friday, but coverage stays limited (around 20–30%). Most areas will stay dry, with any rainfall brief and fast-moving. The highest chance of storms over the next three days will be on Friday.
Weekend storm system
A stronger disturbance may impact Texas late Friday into the weekend. While specifics are still evolving, scattered storms, possibly strong, remain a possibility. We’ll continue refining timing and severity details as we get closer.
For now, plan on dodging occasional downpours this weekend. A brief cooldown could follow a cold front on pace for mid-next week.
