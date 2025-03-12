Houston weather: Breezy and warm Wednesday, isolated storms in the north

The Brief Breezy & Warm Today - Isolated evening Rain Record Heat Possible Thursday Clouds Could Obscure View of Lunar Eclipse Sunny, Windy Much of Next Week



Wednesday morning looking cool with patchy fog possible, then breezy and warm for the rest of the day with a few late-day storms well north of Houston.

Looking Good Wednesday:

Breezes will kick in today from the south and could gust above 20 mph through the afternoon and evening. Expect warmer highs in the low 80s with increasing humidity.

Be on the lookout for a couple of fast-moving storms north of Houston this evening. The most likely spots include College Station, Huntsville, Livingston and possibly Conroe. The storms will form quickly and move quickly, so they'll be short-lived, so keep an eye on your Fox 26 Weather App after 7 p.m. or so.

Record Heat Possible Thursday:

Thursday's record high is 88° and we are currently forecasting a record. Humidity does look lower on a southwest breeze, so sunshine will warm us quickly, and we could see a repeat on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly Cloudy Lunar Eclipse:

Our total lunar eclipse takes place late Thursday night through very early Friday (approximately 1:30am - 2:30am), but for now, cloud cover looks to be around 50%. So, it may be difficult to see the faint light from the shadowed moon through breaks in the clouds.

Weekend Outlook:

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast appears nice, with highs near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies. While a slight chance of scattered showers could linger through early Saturday, most areas should remain dry, making it great for more rodeo time.

Allergy Season:

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.

