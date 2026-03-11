Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert Day, strong to severe storms possible
HOUSTON - It's a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day as we can expect to see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Storm Alert Day today
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible at times across Southeast Texas today as a cold front sweeps through. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts, hail, and a low-end tornado risk, along with frequent lightning.
Peak timing this afternoon
While a few showers or storms can pop up earlier, the strongest and most widespread storms are most likely from late morning into the afternoon and early evening. Expect downpours that can quickly flood streets in spots, especially if storms track over the same areas.
Cooler air rushes in tonight
Once the front clears, winds turn gusty and cooler, drier air settles in. Thursday and Friday mornings will feel noticeably chilly compared to recent days, with a brighter, more comfortable stretch to finish the week.
