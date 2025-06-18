Houston weather: Wednesday will be hot, humid; hurricane to hit Mexico

The Brief More Summer-Like Heat & Humidity Scattered Storms for Juneteenth Hurricane Set to Hit Southern Mexico



It'll be pretty dry Wednesday with most of the Houston-area not expected to have any rain with about a 20% chance of storms.

Hot, humid with isolated storms

After yet another day of flood advisories and up to 2.5" of rain, today looks a bit closer to normal June weather with isolated late-afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Now, some of the heavier storms could still produce a lot of lightning and brief heavy rain, but the overall coverage should be lower for the next several days. Daily heat index values will exceed 100 and could reach 103-105 during the early afternoon hours through the weekend.

Summer solstice marks official start to season

The solstice marks the moment that the sun shines as far north as it gets; 23.5 degrees north latitude, so it gives the northern hemisphere the longest amount of daylight of the year, all day sunlight for the North Pole and all day darkness for the South Pole. It doesn't immediately bring hotter weather, but we are in a time of the year when the average temperature begins to climb.

First hurricane to hit Pacific coast of Mexico

Erick should reach hurricane strength today and is expected to impact Mexico to the east of Acapulco as a cat 1 or 2 hurricane. The biggest threat will be very heavy rain in the state of Oaxaca that could reach 20". There are no current tropical concerns for Texas.