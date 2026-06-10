Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Very humid Wednesday, isolated rain chances

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published June 10, 2026 7:26 AM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 7:26 AM CDT
Houston weather: High humidity Wednesday, highs in 90s
Houston weather: High humidity Wednesday, highs in 90s

Houston weather: High humidity Wednesday, highs in 90s

Increase in humidity Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance of spotty showers. Plus, Mike takes a look at weather during the upcoming, first FIFA World Cup matches.

The Brief

    • Hot and humid through the weekend
    • Rain chances increase for World Cup Sunday
    • More downpours likely Monday and Tuesday

HOUSTON - It's going to be a very hot and humid Wednesday with conditions expected to continue throughout the week. There is the chance of some isolated rain.

Steamy weather sticks around

Hot and humid weather continues across Southeast Texas through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times. A few spotty storms will be possible, but the heat and humidity remain the main weather story.

Showers may impact match day

Rain chances start to increase Sunday as more moisture moves back into the Houston area. It does not look like an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms could develop around World Cup events, so fans should be ready for brief downpours and lightning delays.

A wetter start to next week

Scattered storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday as deeper moisture settles over Southeast Texas.

Some downpours could be heavy at times, raising the chance for quick street flooding where storms linger or repeat over the same spots.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather