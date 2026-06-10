Houston weather: Very humid Wednesday, isolated rain chances

The Brief Hot and humid through the weekend Rain chances increase for World Cup Sunday More downpours likely Monday and Tuesday



It's going to be a very hot and humid Wednesday with conditions expected to continue throughout the week. There is the chance of some isolated rain.

Steamy weather sticks around

Hot and humid weather continues across Southeast Texas through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times. A few spotty storms will be possible, but the heat and humidity remain the main weather story.

Showers may impact match day

Rain chances start to increase Sunday as more moisture moves back into the Houston area. It does not look like an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms could develop around World Cup events, so fans should be ready for brief downpours and lightning delays.

A wetter start to next week

Scattered storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday as deeper moisture settles over Southeast Texas.

Some downpours could be heavy at times, raising the chance for quick street flooding where storms linger or repeat over the same spots.