Houston weather: Wednesday heat nears 100, rain chances begin tomorrow

The Brief Very Hot Again with Highs Just Below Records Showers More Likely Starting Thursday Tropics Still Quiet



Prepare for another sunny and hot day in the upper 90s. Highs could reach as close to 100, but it won't last too long as the chance of showers begins tomorrow and then increases.

Highs close to 100 again

With partly cloudy skies and a western breeze today, conditions are favorable for more upper 90s and even a few spots at 100 degrees.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year for many spots, including Sugar Land, Katy and Palacios. Houston hit 99, so pretty close and today should be similar.

Increasing rain late this week

The heat dome is breaking down and allowing moisture to move across the Gulf Coast, so Louisiana has a much better chance for cooling storms today and that moisture will begin to move in for Texas tomorrow and should continue through the weekend.

No tropical systems for now

So far, there is no short-term threat of any tropical systems for the next several days, but tropical waves in the Atlantic will become larger and more robust as we head into August. Expect storms to start forming around the second week of August.